Enlistment officers sending call-up papers to wrong men in Russia as mobilisation chaos grows

"It has been announced that privates can be recruited up to the age of 35. Summonses are going to 40-year-olds," the RT editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, railed on her Telegram channel. "They're infuriating people, as if on purpose, as if out of spite. As if they'd been sent by Kyiv."