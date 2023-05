'Embarrassment' after Bolivian lawmakers brawl in parliament

Chamber of Deputies leader Jerges Mercado, for his part, said the brawl, which happened Tuesday, was "regrettable" and "an embarrassment." The lawmakers, all women, threw punches and kicks after pro-government MPs sought to snatch placards held up by opposition members with messages such as: "With political prisoners, there is no democracy."

Published 24.05.2023 23:49 Share This Album





Subscribe