Elizabeth Holmes seeks to avoid prison for Theranos fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted in January of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup, asked an American judge not to sentence her to imprisonment.

Published 11.11.2022 21:29
Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up.
