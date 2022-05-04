 Contact Us

Diyanet Foundation distributes Ramadan aid to over 2 mln people

Turkey's Diyanet Foundation has delivered aid to more than 2.15 million people around the world during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Published 04.05.2022 12:21
