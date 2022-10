Cologne mosque broadcast Muslim call to prayer over its loudspeakers for first time

A muezzin conducted a call to prayer at the central mosque of the Turkish-Islamic Union (Ditib) in the German city of Cologne for the first time on Friday. The call to prayer was broadcast over two loudspeakers. It lasted less than five minutes and could only be heard in the immediate vicinity of the mosque.

