China says balloon in US airspace blown off course by 'force majeure'

China on Saturday denied allegations of spying, saying the aircraft involved was a research balloon that had been blown off course by "force majeure."

Published 04.02.2023 19:14
China has firmly rejected allegations of espionage relating to a balloon that is drifting in US airspace, as the issue places growing strain on already troubled relations between the two nations.
