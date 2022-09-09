 Contact Us

'Checking for Russians': Children play war on Ukraine's roads

Wearing camouflage coats and holding wooden rifles and plastic machine guns, the two kids have turned a bus stop into their playground.

AFP / World
Published 09.09.2022 14:03
Yaroslav and Nazar, both 11 years old, are standing firm under the Ukrainian flag at a pretend checkpoint on the outskirts of their village in eastern Ukraine. Wearing camouflage coats and holding wooden rifles and plastic machine guns, the two kids have turned a bus stop into their playground. It's a game many children have been playing throughout the summer on roads throughout the war-torn Donbas and Kharkiv regions.
