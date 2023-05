Celebrations around world over Erdoğan’s victory

In the May 28 presidential runoff election, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emerged as the victor over his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu by securing more than 52% of the votes. While President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye was the winner in the elections after the victory, celebrations began both at home and abroad.

