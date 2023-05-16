Britney Spears' husband criticizes 'disturbing' FOX-aired documentary about her

A television documentary focusing on Britney Spears premiered on May 15, on FOX, but the star's husband, Sam Asghari, expressed his strong disapproval of the new special through an Instagram post. Asghari took to his Instagram Story, as reported by Page Six, to share a video addressing the documentary produced by TMZ called "Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom". The documentary allegedly makes assertions, including claims about the state of his marriage to Spears, which Asghari vehemently opposes.

Agencies and A News / World Published 16.05.2023 15:50 Share This Album





Subscribe