 Contact Us

Britney Spears' husband criticizes 'disturbing' FOX-aired documentary about her

A television documentary focusing on Britney Spears premiered on May 15, on FOX, but the star's husband, Sam Asghari, expressed his strong disapproval of the new special through an Instagram post. Asghari took to his Instagram Story, as reported by Page Six, to share a video addressing the documentary produced by TMZ called "Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom". The documentary allegedly makes assertions, including claims about the state of his marriage to Spears, which Asghari vehemently opposes.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 16.05.2023 15:50
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
A year and a half following the termination of Britney Spears' conservatorship, TMZ is raising a significant question: Has her newfound freedom had a positive impact on her life?
Two more victims of ancient volcano eruption found in Pompeii
What were the reasons behind trend of "George Soros death" on various social media platforms?
Nakba: Pain that has not ceased for 75 years in Palestinian lands
President Erdoğan with clear lead among Turks living in Germany
Martha Stewart, 81, becomes the oldest model ever to grace cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition