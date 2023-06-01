 Contact Us

Bosnia marks White Ribbon Day in honor of 3,000 massacre victims

A crowd gathered in the center of Prijedor and urged authorities to build a monument in memory of 102 children who were killed.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 01.06.2023 00:03
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina marked White Ribbon Day on Wednesday in honor of more than 3,000 civilians killed in the western town of Prijedor.
World's top copper producer closes smelter in 'Chile's Chernobyl'
New Yorkers gather to watch 'Manhattanhenge'
Around 25 NATO peacekeepers injured in clashes in Kosovo's north
Commemoration event held at Hagia Sophia Mosque for 570th anniversary of Istanbul conquest
Palestinian baker celebrates Erdoğan's election victory by distributing falafel in New York