Bosnia bids farewell to 30 more newly identified Srebrenica genocide victims

On Tuesday, Bosnia and Herzegovina observed the 28th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre by holding a memorial service to honor 30 recently identified victims of the genocide. The solemn event served as a farewell and a way to remember the lives lost during this tragic event in history.

Published 11.07.2023





