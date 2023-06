Billboard collapse kills one, injures five during Egypt sandstorm

The storm "crushed" four vehicles on the October 6 motorway in the centre of Cairo, home to a population of 20 million people, according to the state flagship paper Al-Ahram. Traffic authorities worked to "remove the wreckage of the billboard and restore the movement of traffic", the newspaper added, where one was killed.

