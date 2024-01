Ax-3 crew welcomed at International Space Station

The Axiom Mission 3 crew, including Türkiye's first-ever space traveler Alper Gezeravci, was welcomed at the International Space Station (ISS) with a ceremony. The seven-member ISS crew greeted the Ax-3 astronauts, who arrived on a Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 20.01.2024 16:53 Share This Album





Subscribe