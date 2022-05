Amber Heard tells jurors Hollywood star Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon

In a sleeping car on the train, Amber Heard said, Johnny Depp slapped her across the face and repeatedly slammed her body against a wall. He then took his shirt off and wrapped it around her neck, she told the jury. "That's how I woke up the next morning," Heard said. "I woke up with it still around my neck and a giant knot on the back of my head."