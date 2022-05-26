 Contact Us

Amber Heard says received death threats every day over Johnny Depp's claims during defamation trial

"Aquaman" star Amber Heard said Thursday that she has received thousands of death threats during the "agonizing" defamation trial between her and former husband Johnny Depp. "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day," the 36-year-old Heard said on the final day of witness testimony in the blockbuster trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, near the US capital.

Agencies and A News
Published 26.05.2022 21:48
"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard told jurors on Thursday that she faces online harassment and death threats every day over her claims that ex-husband Johnny Depp abused her before and during their brief marriage.
