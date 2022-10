AFAD sets up housing facility for Pakistani flood victims

Named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the tent city has been set up by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), and Baitussalam Trust in Bholari, a remote village located some 98 kilometers (61 miles) from the country's commercial capital Karachi.

Published 02.10.2022 13:51 Share This Album





Subscribe