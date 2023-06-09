 Contact Us

25 million Russian Muslims desire to offer prayers alongside Erdoğan

Ravil Gaynutdin, the Chairman of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and the Council of Muftis of Russia, held a meeting with Moscow Ambassador Mehmet Samsar. During their discussion on the approaches of the Russian Muslims towards the Turkish elections, Gaynutdin made a noteworthy statement. Gaynutdin expressed, "The 25 million Muslims in Russia want to offer prayers alongside Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

Agencies and A News / World
Published 09.06.2023 17:22
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 7
Turkish President Erdoğan's book titled "A Fairer World is Possible," which was published in Russian, was presented by Türkiye's ambassador to Moscow, Mehmet Samsar, to Ravil Gaynutdin, the Head of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and the Council of Muftis of Russia.
Long-eared goatee 'Simbi' aims to break Guinness World Record
NATO conduct largest air exercise in Europe amid tensions with Russia
Unprecedented case of 'virgin birth' observed in crocodile
Smoke from wildfires in Canada impacts New York City's air quality
Transfer of Turkish soldiers to Kosovo has been completed