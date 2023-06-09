25 million Russian Muslims desire to offer prayers alongside Erdoğan

Ravil Gaynutdin, the Chairman of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and the Council of Muftis of Russia, held a meeting with Moscow Ambassador Mehmet Samsar. During their discussion on the approaches of the Russian Muslims towards the Turkish elections, Gaynutdin made a noteworthy statement. Gaynutdin expressed, "The 25 million Muslims in Russia want to offer prayers alongside Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

Agencies and A News / World Published 09.06.2023 17:22





