2023 to go down as 'one of the most difficult' years for children worldwide

UNICEF has declared 2023 as "one of the most difficult" years for children due to numerous conflicts globally, resulting in the loss of futures for tens of thousands. The year has been marked by unprecedented violence in Gaza, where over 40% of the death toll comprises children. Insufficient funds for humanitarian efforts have compounded the challenges, particularly in conflict zones

Agencies and A News / World Published 25.12.2023 14:00





