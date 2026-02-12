Antalya hits record 234K tourists in January 2026

Antalya welcomed 234,037 tourists in the first month of the year, reaching its highest-ever visitor number. Ranked among the 'world's top 10 destinations,' Antalya started 2026 with a record. According to the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, the number of visitors in January 2026 increased by 1.3% compared to the same period last year. Among visitors arriving via Antalya and Gazipaşa airports, expatriates were the largest group, followed by Russians and Germans. Russian tourists made up 28% of total visitors, while Germans accounted for 22%. The third-largest source of visitors was the UK, while Poland ranked fourth with a 13% increase. Ukraine, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Kyrgyzstan, Austria, Belgium, and Switzerland were other important countries sending tourists to Antalya. In January of the previous year, Antalya hosted 231,000 visitors, while the total number of tourists in 2025 reached 17,122,548.