The Turkish Navy marked multiple milestones with a major ceremony, highlighted by the commissioning of TCG Piri Reis. At the same event, official sea trials for the second Reis-class submarine, TCG Hizir Reis (S-331), commenced, and the third submarine, TCG Murat Reis (S-332), was docked for fitting. On the same day, the Aksaz Naval Shipyard Command was inaugurated, and the YAKIT 2-3-4 Fuel Ships, along with the world's largest 3,000-tonne Submarine Dock, were put into service.