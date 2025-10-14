 Contact Us

Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid

Türkiye's 17th "Goodwill Ship," carrying 900 tons of humanitarian aid, is set to depart from Mersin to support Gaza following the recent ceasefire.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 14.10.2025 12:49
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid

As part of the "17th Goodwill Ship Standing with Gaza for Humanity" program, a relief ship prepared with the support of 17 NGOs under the coordination of AFAD is ready to set sail from Mersin International Port for Gaza.

  • 2
  • 8
Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid

Since October 7, 2023, Türkiye has delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza, under Israeli attacks, with 16 ships and 14 planes coordinated by AFAD.

  • 3
  • 8
Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid

Following the ceasefire reached on October 8, 2025, support efforts have accelerated. Preparations continue at Mersin International Port for Türkiye's 17th "Goodwill Ship" to Gaza, carrying approximately 900 tons of humanitarian aid materials to meet the basic needs of the people of Gaza.

  • 4
  • 8
Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid

After loading is completed, the ship is planned to depart the port following a farewell ceremony at 12:30 PM attended by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

  • 5
  • 8
Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid

The aid will be delivered in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent via Egypt's El Arish Port to the Karem Abu Salem Border Crossing.

  • 6
  • 8
Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid
  • 7
  • 8
Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid
  • 8
  • 8
Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid
Wild goats and their young spotted in Gümüşhane mountains
Night museum initiative boosts visitor activity at Olympos Ancient City
First human face carved on T-shaped stone found at Karahantepe
Göbeklitepe excavations reveal human statue as restoration nears completion
Istanbul drapes 15 July martyrs bridge with Palestinian flags