Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid

As part of the '17th Goodwill Ship Standing with Gaza for Humanity' program, a relief ship prepared with the support of 17 NGOs under the coordination of AFAD is ready to set sail from Mersin International Port for Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, Türkiye has delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza, under Israeli attacks, with 16 ships and 14 planes coordinated by AFAD. Following the ceasefire reached on October 8, 2025, support efforts have accelerated. Preparations continue at Mersin International Port for Türkiye's 17th 'Goodwill Ship' to Gaza, carrying approximately 900 tons of humanitarian aid materials to meet the basic needs of the people of Gaza. After loading is completed, the ship is planned to depart the port following a farewell ceremony at 12:30 PM attended by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The aid will be delivered in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent via Egypt's El Arish Port to the Karem Abu Salem Border Crossing.