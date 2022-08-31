Turkish gun maker introduces products at TEKNOFEST KARADENİZ

Turkish gun company Canik is set to introduce its products at Türkiye's premier technology event TEKNOFEST KARADENİZ, in the Black Sea province Samsun. Gencay Gencer, corporate communications and business development manager at Canik's parent firm SYS, told Anadolu Agency that the award was also known as the 'Oscar of the gun world.' The firm also received an award for its TP9 SFx handgun in 2017, the TP9 ELITE COMBAT in 2019, and TP9 ELITE SC in 2020. He noted that Canik had begun last year to produce firearms with easily detachable bodies and that SFx RIVAL also had this feature. Calling the gun a 'masterpiece,' he pointed to its aesthetic design, adding that it was 'mainly used for competition and hobby shooting.' It is not a 'tactical weapon,' he said, 'but it can also be turned into a tactical weapon with modifications.'