Turkish gun maker introduces products at TEKNOFEST KARADENİZ

The Samsun-based firm won the prestigious Pistol of the Year award in the U.S. at the Industry Choice Awards (ICA 2022) with its SFx RIVAL handgun.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 31.08.2022 13:19
Turkish gun company Canik is set to introduce its products at Türkiye's premier technology event TEKNOFEST KARADENİZ, in the Black Sea province Samsun.
