Snow hits Istanbul’s high areas, streets and rooftops covered

Istanbul sees intermittent snow, covering rooftops, streets, and cars, with citizens enjoying snowball fights in high-altitude neighborhoods.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 19.01.2026 12:38
In Istanbul, intermittent snowfall continued in the form of a blizzard, particularly affecting the city's higher elevations.

The precipitation is especially intense in the elevated areas of the city. On the European side, it is affecting Çatalca, Sarıyer, and Arnavutköy; on the Asian side, Sultanbeyli, Sancaktepe, Çekmeköy, and Üsküdar are experiencing significant snow.

In these areas, building rooftops, sidewalks, roadsides, and cars have been covered with a white blanket. Some citizens visiting Çamlıca Hill with their families were seen playing in the snow.

