Snow hits Istanbul’s high areas, streets and rooftops covered

In Istanbul, intermittent snowfall continued in the form of a blizzard, particularly affecting the city's higher elevations. The precipitation is especially intense in the elevated areas of the city. On the European side, it is affecting Çatalca, Sarıyer, and Arnavutköy; on the Asian side, Sultanbeyli, Sancaktepe, Çekmeköy, and Üsküdar are experiencing significant snow. In these areas, building rooftops, sidewalks, roadsides, and cars have been covered with a white blanket. Some citizens visiting Çamlıca Hill with their families were seen playing in the snow.