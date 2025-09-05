Serial production of Türkiyes ALTAY tank

The serial production of the ALTAY Main Battle Tank, one of the most important projects of the Turkish defense industry, has begun at the modern production base established in the Ankara Space and Aviation Specialized Organized Industrial Zone (HAB). BMC quickly built and commissioned the facility hosting BMC Defense, which will carry out serial production of the ALTAY Tank, and BMC Power, where the tank's domestically developed power group BATU will be developed and produced, equipping it with modern production technologies. The facility, which uses domestically produced industrial robots and leverages next-generation production technologies, works intensively from hull manufacturing to the final assembly line. Serial production of the ALTAY Tank has started at the production base, and the first delivery will take place at the facility's official opening.