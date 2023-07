The Acting General Director of Cultural Heritage and Museums, Birol İnceciköz, mentioned that the tender for 5 more buildings, including 4 museums and 1 fortress, is still ongoing. He stated, "Based on the classifications of slight damage, moderate damage, severe damage, and collapse, strengthening and restoration/reconstruction projects are prepared according to the determinations and recommendations of the scientific advisory board and are being carried out with approval from the relevant conservation boards to ensure the immovable cultural assets are reinforced, repaired, or reconstructed."