Nearly 4M tourists visited Türkiye’s famed fairy-tale land Cappadocia so far this year

Cappadocia, a UNESCO world heritage site located in the central province of Nevşehir, became a popular destination worldwide in recent years thanks to its distinctive volcanic cones known as fairy chimneys, atmospheric underground cities, hot-air balloon trips, houses carved into rocks, and churches, chapels, and shelters used in the early years of the Christian faith.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 05.12.2022 15:41





