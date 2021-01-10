Nearly 200,000 visit Turkey’s Göbeklitepe amid pandemic

GALLERY

Eskimo-style ice fishing on frozen Lake Çıldır turns into a popular outdoor activity Eskimo-style ice fishing on frozen Lake Çıldır turns into a popular outdoor activity 05 January 2021, Tuesday
2,500-year-old Aphrodite temple discovered in Turkey 2,500-year-old Aphrodite temple discovered in Turkey 02 January 2021, Saturday
Frozen Lake Çıldır in eastern Turkey provides opportunity for ice-cycling Frozen Lake Çıldır in eastern Turkey provides opportunity for ice-cycling 28 December 2020, Monday
Turkey unveils locally-produced armed unmanned marine vehicle Turkey unveils locally-produced armed unmanned marine vehicle 15 December 2020, Tuesday
Ancient statue of Cybele returns Turkey Ancient statue of Cybele returns Turkey 13 December 2020, Sunday
1,800-year-old sewer system discovered during archaeological excavations in Diyarbakır 1,800-year-old sewer system discovered during archaeological excavations in Diyarbakır 30 November 2020, Monday
Bronz Age goddess statue unearthed in central Turkey Bronz Age goddess statue unearthed in central Turkey 22 November 2020, Sunday
Turkey to open doors of 2,900-year-old Urartu-era fortress to tourists Turkey to open doors of 2,900-year-old Urartu-era fortress to tourists 19 November 2020, Thursday
Kuyucuk Lake known as bird paradise hosting up to 110 bird species Kuyucuk Lake known as bird paradise hosting up to 110 bird species 18 November 2020, Wednesday
Turkey partially restores 670-year-old Imera Monastery Turkey partially restores 670-year-old Imera Monastery 17 November 2020, Tuesday
Historical places in Bursa expected to attract more tourists through new projects Historical places in Bursa expected to attract more tourists through new projects 12 November 2020, Thursday
Domaniç Mountains offer visual feast to nature-lovers Domaniç Mountains offer visual feast to nature-lovers 11 November 2020, Wednesday
Bosnia marks anniversary of Mostar Bridge's demolition Bosnia marks anniversary of Mostar Bridge's demolition 10 November 2020, Tuesday
1,700-year-old Roman tombs unearthed in Turkey 1,700-year-old Roman tombs unearthed in Turkey 10 November 2020, Tuesday
Turkish scientists in pursuit of Muslim inventor al-Jazari’s ancient robots Turkish scientists in pursuit of Muslim inventor al-Jazari’s ancient robots 07 November 2020, Saturday
Mesopotamia’s golden trio to shine with tourism routes Mesopotamia’s golden trio to shine with tourism routes 05 November 2020, Thursday
Turkey commemorates 97th anniversary of Republic Day Turkey commemorates 97th anniversary of Republic Day 29 October 2020, Thursday
Millions of Muslims flock to mosques to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi Millions of Muslims flock to mosques to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi 28 October 2020, Wednesday
Ruins of church discovered on bottom of Turkish lake Ruins of church discovered on bottom of Turkish lake 19 October 2020, Monday
15 wild animals found in Turkey 15 wild animals found in Turkey 16 October 2020, Friday
Washingtonian protesters rally outside of US Capitol to denounce Armenian aggression Washingtonian protesters rally outside of US Capitol to denounce Armenian aggression 15 October 2020, Thursday

Nearly 200,000 visit Turkey’s Göbeklitepe amid pandemic

Around 200,000 people visited Turkey's ancient site of Göbeklitepe, known as the world's oldest temple, in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

