 Contact Us

Lamb aids kids in overcoming earthquake trauma

In Diyarbakır, housewife Dilek Kadak keeps the lamb she bought to boost the spirits of her children affected by earthquakes, by her side at all times.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 21.07.2023 15:53
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
During the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, Dilek Kadak and her family, who were at their home in Diyarbakır's central Bağlar district, experienced great fear.
Erzurum congress building: A journey into "national struggle" era
Sarsılmaz weapon industry showcase cutting-edge firearms in Türkiye
Turkish ‘Bee-Man’ dreams to set Guinness World Record
A sarcophagus found during a natural gas excavation in Denizli
Locust swarm threat:Tekirdağ takes action with spraying campaign