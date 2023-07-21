Lamb aids kids in overcoming earthquake trauma

During the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, Dilek Kadak and her family, who were at their home in Diyarbakır's central Bağlar district, experienced great fear. Kadak's home suffered minor damage, and to help her children overcome the trauma of the earthquake, she bought a one-month-old lamb four months ago. In a short time, the lamb they named 'Mestan' quickly became like a member of the Kadak family. As 'Mestan' the lamb grew, Dilek Kadak created a living space for him on the roof of their home, where they had initially fed him with a bottle and used diapers for him. Dilek Kadak, treats Mestan, who has grown accustomed to her voice and never leaves her side, like her own child, and takes care of him feeding and grooming closely. She goes to the market and bazaar with Mestan 3-4 days a week and takes him for walks in the park. Dilek Kadak stated that her lamb, Mestan, had gotten used to her from the day they bought him, and she mentioned that he now couldn't sleep without hearing her voice. 'I give him a bath every day with special soap.' Kadak expressed that as the lamb they initially kept at home started to grow, they had placed him in the space they had prepared on the roof. 'We named him Mestan. He got used to his name in three days. Whenever I called 'Mestan,' he would come right away. Over time, I started taking him to the park, and thanks to him, my children also began coming to the park more often. I take him outside at least 3-4 days a week, and I give him a bath with special soap every day,' she also said. Kadak shared that thanks to Mestan, even though they live in the city center, they felt like they were experiencing village life. She mentioned that her husband and children were also closely involved in taking care of the lamb. Kadak said that she takes care of Mestan's grooming and feeding before her children. 'When I wake up in the morning, I give him his food, refresh his water, and then take care of my children. Sometimes my husband says, 'You're more focused on Mestan, and we're in second place.' He follows me without a leash. We used to sleep together at night. The veterinarian provides his vaccinations and vitamins. We even had him groomed.' Kadak mentioned that their neighbors in the neighborhood also loved Mestan a lot. Kadak expressed that whenever Mestan would hear her voice, he would come running to her, and said: 'When Mestan goes outside, he becomes very happy and sometimes shows his happiness by jumping around.' She emphasized that Mestan was like a family member, and that she had no intention of selling him. Kadak emphasized that she loved animals a lot, and that Mestan holds a special place in her life. She mentioned, 'When vans pass by, I tell him to stop, and he stops. When I tell him to move on, he does so. In the park, there are so many people, but he comes running to me wherever he hears my voice. Sometimes, I take him through the market to bring him to the park, and some people mistake him for a dog and get scared or scream. But once they realize he is a lamb, they love him. Even the children in the park adore him.'