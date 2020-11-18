Kuyucuk Lake known as bird paradise hosting up to 110 bird species

GALLERY

Turkey partially restores 670-year-old Imera Monastery Turkey partially restores 670-year-old Imera Monastery 17 November 2020, Tuesday
Historical places in Bursa expected to attract more tourists through new projects Historical places in Bursa expected to attract more tourists through new projects 12 November 2020, Thursday
Domaniç Mountains offer visual feast to nature-lovers Domaniç Mountains offer visual feast to nature-lovers 11 November 2020, Wednesday
Bosnia marks anniversary of Mostar Bridge's demolition Bosnia marks anniversary of Mostar Bridge's demolition 10 November 2020, Tuesday
1,700-year-old Roman tombs unearthed in Turkey 1,700-year-old Roman tombs unearthed in Turkey 10 November 2020, Tuesday
Turkish scientists in pursuit of Muslim inventor al-Jazari’s ancient robots Turkish scientists in pursuit of Muslim inventor al-Jazari’s ancient robots 07 November 2020, Saturday
Mesopotamia’s golden trio to shine with tourism routes Mesopotamia’s golden trio to shine with tourism routes 05 November 2020, Thursday
Turkey commemorates 97th anniversary of Republic Day Turkey commemorates 97th anniversary of Republic Day 29 October 2020, Thursday
Millions of Muslims flock to mosques to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi Millions of Muslims flock to mosques to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi 28 October 2020, Wednesday
Ruins of church discovered on bottom of Turkish lake Ruins of church discovered on bottom of Turkish lake 19 October 2020, Monday
15 wild animals found in Turkey 15 wild animals found in Turkey 16 October 2020, Friday
Washingtonian protesters rally outside of US Capitol to denounce Armenian aggression Washingtonian protesters rally outside of US Capitol to denounce Armenian aggression 15 October 2020, Thursday
Azerbaijani and Turkish flags ornament Baku streets Azerbaijani and Turkish flags ornament Baku streets 10 October 2020, Saturday
Turkish Cypriot town of Maraş reopens partially after 46 years Turkish Cypriot town of Maraş reopens partially after 46 years 08 October 2020, Thursday
Turkish aid agency TIKA to construct shelter home for needy people in Pakistan Turkish aid agency TIKA to construct shelter home for needy people in Pakistan 07 October 2020, Wednesday
Antalya's Kaş district: A prominent location for scuba diving tourism Antalya's Kaş district: A prominent location for scuba diving tourism 23 September 2020, Wednesday
Mosaics belonging to 1600-year-old church unearthed during Mardin excavation Mosaics belonging to 1600-year-old church unearthed during Mardin excavation 22 September 2020, Tuesday
More than a place of worship: Turkey’s most beautiful mosques More than a place of worship: Turkey’s most beautiful mosques 19 September 2020, Saturday
Popular Turkish TV series fuels Pakistanis’ love for Turkey Popular Turkish TV series fuels Pakistanis’ love for Turkey 16 September 2020, Wednesday
Turkey's first indigenous flying car called Cezeri successfully tested in Istanbul Turkey's first indigenous flying car called Cezeri successfully tested in Istanbul 16 September 2020, Wednesday
Never-ending wind makes Alaçatı a windsurfing heaven Never-ending wind makes Alaçatı a windsurfing heaven 15 September 2020, Tuesday

Kuyucuk Lake known as bird paradise hosting up to 110 bird species

Kuyucuk Lake in eastern Turkey, known as a major ecotourism spot and bird paradise, is hosting up to 110 bird species this year.

1/9
Contact Us