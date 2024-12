Huawei, celebrating its 12 years of experience in mobile photography and global cultural diversity, presented the "XMAGE Global Photography Exhibition" at Divan Kuruçeşme in Istanbul. The exhibition, with the theme "A World That Warms the Heart," features over 300 works selected from more than 4 million photos sent from 170 countries, all captured with the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra.