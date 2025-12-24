 Contact Us

Düden Waterfall draws 900,000 visitors this year

Antalya's Düden Waterfall welcomed 900,000 local and foreign tourists this year, attracting visitors in all four seasons.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 24.12.2025 13:11
Düden Waterfall, one of Antalya's most important natural attractions and a destination that draws visitors year-round, hosted 900,000 domestic and foreign tourists this year.

Located 10 kilometers from the city center, the waterfall welcomes not only holidaymakers from across Türkiye but also international visitors from countries ranging from Russia to India, China to Japan, Ukraine to the United States.

While it is mostly visited in summer for cooling off, in autumn and winter it is preferred by those who want to enjoy nature, listen to the sound of water and spend time in a peaceful setting.

Despite the winter season, the area—dominated by shades of green, yellow, brown and red—offers visitors passing through the ticket area opportunities to picnic in recreation zones and closely observe remnants of a historic olive-processing site, rock-cut tombs, sarcophagus lids, fish, ducks swimming in the water and bats that use a cave as a breeding ground.

