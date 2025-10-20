Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

Autumn nights in Bitlis blend the magic of the sky and earth. Bitlis, with the slopes of Nemrut Caldera, small and large lakes, reed beds, and the surroundings of Lake Van, offers unique landscapes in every season, especially in autumn. In this area with minimal light pollution, millions of stars in the sky turn into a true spectacle. For nature and space enthusiasts, Bitlis becomes a magnificent atmosphere for photography and observation on autumn nights. Dr. Cihan Önen, who specializes in nature and star observations and photography in the region, emphasized that Bitlis is one of Türkiye's suitable provinces for sky observations. 'Bitlis has a unique beauty every season. In autumn, the beauty of nature combined with the brightness of stars in the sky creates an amazing harmony. The slopes of Nemrut Caldera, reed fields, Lake Van, and nearby lakes offer an extraordinary atmosphere for astrophotography. Thanks to low light pollution, the Milky Way, planets, and even meteors can be clearly observed,' he said. Dr. Önen added that when the natural beauty of Bitlis merges with the sparkle of the sky, it creates a 'star festival,' offering a great opportunity for astrophotography.