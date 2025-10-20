 Contact Us

Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

Bitlis' autumn nights offer a dazzling "star festival," where clear skies and natural beauty create a perfect setting for astrophotography and stargazing.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 20.10.2025 12:53
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

Autumn nights in Bitlis blend the magic of the sky and earth.

  • 2
  • 9
Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

Bitlis, with the slopes of Nemrut Caldera, small and large lakes, reed beds, and the surroundings of Lake Van, offers unique landscapes in every season, especially in autumn.

  • 3
  • 9
Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

In this area with minimal light pollution, millions of stars in the sky turn into a true spectacle.

  • 4
  • 9
Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

For nature and space enthusiasts, Bitlis becomes a magnificent atmosphere for photography and observation on autumn nights.

  • 5
  • 9
Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

Dr. Cihan Önen, who specializes in nature and star observations and photography in the region, emphasized that Bitlis is one of Türkiye's suitable provinces for sky observations.

  • 6
  • 9
Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

"Bitlis has a unique beauty every season. In autumn, the beauty of nature combined with the brightness of stars in the sky creates an amazing harmony.

  • 7
  • 9
Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

The slopes of Nemrut Caldera, reed fields, Lake Van, and nearby lakes offer an extraordinary atmosphere for astrophotography.

Thanks to low light pollution, the Milky Way, planets, and even meteors can be clearly observed," he said.

  • 8
  • 9
Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival

Dr. Önen added that when the natural beauty of Bitlis merges with the sparkle of the sky, it creates a "star festival," offering a great opportunity for astrophotography.

  • 9
  • 9
Bitlis sutumn nights shine with spectacular star festival
Historic cedar grain storages in Antalya draw tourists and preserve tradition
Şahika Ercümen made a dive for Gaza
Old Yusufeli Town reemerges as dam waters recede
Early snowfall fuels hopes for early ski season at Palandöken
Türkiye’s 17th Goodwill Ship departs for Gaza with humanitarian aid