Balıkdamı wildlife area in Türkiye supports diverse bird species

The Balıkdamı Wildlife Protection and Development Area in Eskişehir's Sivrihisar district features flood-created ponds, reed beds, and wet meadows, supporting diverse wildlife and bird species. It serves as a crucial habitat for both resident and migratory birds, including the long-tailed tit.

Published 11.09.2024 11:35





