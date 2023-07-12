Turkish couple quit jobs to cycle around the world

Yasemin Kuruca, 36, works as a faculty member at a university, while her husband Murat Üstüner, 35, works in the field of marketing. The couple made the decision to leave their jobs and start pedaling on their journey. The couple, starting their bicycle journey from the city of Tabriz in Iran on May 15, 2022. Couple embarked on the journey with their bicycles but had to use different modes of transportation at times due to closed border crossings and geographical obstacles caused by factors such as COVID-19, wars, and conflicts. After completing their bicycle tours in Central Asia, they had to fly to South Korea due to the closed land borders with China. He also explained that they used a ferry to travel from South Korea to the island country of Japan. For the Turkish couple ,the comfort level of bicycle touring is somewhat low as they said, and they usually stay in tents and camp during their travels, sometimes they become guests in the homes of local people. Üstüner stated that their bicycle tours will continue until September and said, 'Whether we will continue the journey by bicycle after Singapore or return to Türkiye will be determined by time.'