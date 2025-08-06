The Dark Church in Cappadocia

Located within the Göreme Open-Air Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Dark Church stands out with its vividly preserved frescoes depicting scenes from the Bible and Torah, painted on its walls and domes in the late 11th century. Opened to visitors in 1990 after restoration, the historic church attracts tourists with its frescoes depicting scenes such as 'Nativity,' 'Journey to Bethlehem,' 'Baptism,' 'Raising of Lazarus,' 'Entry into Jerusalem,' 'Adoration of the Magi,' 'Last Supper,' and 'Crucifixion of Jesus.' The cross-planned church, carved into soft volcanic tuff, features a central dome, four columns, and three apses.