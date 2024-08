Teachers complete 450-kilometer bike tour from Mount Nemrut to Göbeklitepe

Teachers Emrah Turhan and Semih Erköseler from Elazığ cycled 450 kilometers in 5 days, visiting Mount Nemrut and Göbeklitepe. They documented their journey through historical and cultural sites, including Arsemia Ancient City and Cendere Bridge, and expressed pride in being the first to complete such a challenging tour.

A News / Travel Published 25.08.2024 13:16





