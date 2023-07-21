 Contact Us

Konya butterfly valley: A breathtaking home for thousands of butterflies

Opened on July 4, 2015, the Konya Butterfly Valley stands as one of Europe's largest and most unique attractions, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the enchanting world of butterflies. Spanning an impressive 7,600 square meters, with a dedicated butterfly flight area covering 1,600 square meters, the Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden creates a natural habitat for around 10,000 butterflies from 45 different species, carefully brought from various countries.

