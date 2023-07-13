 Contact Us

Iznik Roman Theater is being restored and brought into tourism

The 2nd-century AD İznik Roman Theater is undergoing restoration in the İznik district of Bursa for tourism purposes.

Agencies and A News / Travel
Published 13.07.2023 14:53
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 7
The İznik Roman Theater, constructed in the 2nd century AD, undergoes restoration for tourism purposes in the İznik district of Bursa.
Turkish couple quit jobs to cycle around the world
Foreign Chefs in Cappadocia delight tourists with international flavours
Sumela Monastery in northern Türkiye attracts increasing number of visitors
Fascinating rich history of Ancient city of Tralleis captivates visitors
81-year-old Turkish man's unique lifestyle and cave house catch attention of tourists and photographers