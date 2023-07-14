Istanbul won 'Best 15 Cities in Europe' awards

Istanbul has taken the first place in the 'Best Cities in Europe' list of the 'World's Best' awards program by travel magazine Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure, the New York-based travel magazine, conducted a voting process among its readers for this year's awards of the 'World's Best' program. The program included voting for the top airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, and cities. For the city awards, readers voted based on categories such as tourist attractions, city icons, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and value. With an average score of '90.23,' Istanbul ranked first in the 'Best Cities in Europe' list. The Grand Bazaar, the Sultanahmet Mosque, and the Bosphorus were voted as the most beloved tourist attractions. Readers left comments such as 'a beautiful city with a wide range of options' and 'suitable for all budgets.' The 'Four Seasons' hotel in Istanbul received top marks from readers and was selected as the 'Best Hotel in the World.' Following Istanbul, the list includes the following cities in order: 'Florence, Rome, Lisbon, Porto, Seville, Ljubljana, San Sebastian, Prague, Barcelona, Salzburg, Edinburgh, Madrid, Bordeaux, Vienna.'