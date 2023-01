Gobeklitepe ancient site broke visitor record in 2022 by hosting 850,000 people - official

"Excavations in Gobeklitepe are underway. The interest in Gobeklitepe is increasing more and more as many areas are unearthed during the excavations. We think that the number of visitors will continue to increase with the ongoing efforts carried out to promote the ancient site," Celal Uludag -- the head of Sanliurfa Archeology Museum -- said in his comments.

Anadolu Agency / Travel Published 09.01.2023 16:47 Share This Album





Subscribe