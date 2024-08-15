Excavations at Oylum Höyük uncover history

Located near the Türkiye-Syria border, the excavations at Oylum Höyük are being conducted through a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Kilis Governorship, and Gaziantep University. The team is led by Professor Atilla Engin, head of the Archaeology Department at Gaziantep University, and consists of 35 members. Prof. Engin told reporters that excavations at the mound have been ongoing nonstop for nearly 35 years. Noting that Oylum Höyük is the longest-running excavation project in the Southeastern Anatolia Region, Engin said: 'Our excavation efforts here have provided valuable insights into the archaeology of the region. Oylum Höyük is one of the most important cultural assets in the Kilis region.' Engin explained that the artifacts uncovered during the excavations aim to contribute to Kilis's tourism, adding: 'In the Oylum Höyük Excavation Project, we aim to work on the mound and the Oylum Höyük Basilica, which was unearthed 200 meters southwest of the mound and turned into an open-air museum.' 'Our goal is to turn these two cultural sites into popular tourist attractions and boost tourism in Kilis and Türkiye,' he said. Engin also mentioned that there are ongoing initiatives to protect and promote the significant cultural assets uncovered during the excavations. He expressed his gratitude to those who have supported the project.