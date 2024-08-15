 Contact Us

Excavations at Oylum Höyük uncover history

Excavation efforts are ongoing at Oylum Höyük, one of the largest mounds in Türkiye's Southeastern Anatolia Region.

Published 15.08.2024 15:09
Located near the Türkiye-Syria border, the excavations at Oylum Höyük are being conducted through a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Kilis Governorship, and Gaziantep University.
