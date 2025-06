Discover Istanbul: The only city that bridges two continents

Straddling two continents, Istanbul is a unique blend of ancient history, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture. From its iconic mosques and palaces to the bustling streets of Taksim, this city offers a mesmerizing fusion of East and West. Whether you're exploring the Golden Horn or relaxing on the Princes' Islands, Istanbul promises an unforgettable experience.

