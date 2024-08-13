Cevizdibi Canyon: a new tourist destination in the Black Sea

Cevizdibi Canyon, which has a 4-kilometer-long hiking trail, showcases the Black Sea region's diverse flora and its stunning natural scenery. The canyon gained significant traction on social media two years ago. Its impressive geological formations and winding structure create a captivating experience for visitors. Some parts of the canyon even allow for swimming. The canyon features small caves and has a unique geological structure. However, due to safety concerns, some areas are currently restricted by the Yakakent District Governorate and are only accessible to professional climbers. Dilek Genç, President of the Samsun Tourism Association, emphasized the canyon's significance as a new tourist destination for the region. She noted that the canyon is home to endemic plants. Genç added that there is a 50-meter narrow section that is restricted to individual visitors. To prevent accidents from happening, the area can only be visited alongside professional guides. Genç mentioned that the Samsun Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks are working on opening the canyon for tourism. She highlighted the canyon's potential for scenic viewpoints and resting areas, underscoring its importance as a new tourism destination for Samsun.