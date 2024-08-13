 Contact Us

Cevizdibi Canyon: a new tourist destination in the Black Sea

Cevizdibi Canyon, located in Samsun, northern Türkiye, is gaining attention as a potential new tourism route in the Black Sea region.

Agencies and A News / Travel
Published 13.08.2024 17:24
Cevizdibi Canyon, which has a 4-kilometer-long hiking trail, showcases the Black Sea region's diverse flora and its stunning natural scenery.
