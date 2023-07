Buban chimneys: A must-see for nature lovers | Buban chimneys: A unique and beautiful natural destination

Buban chimneys, located in the Oğuldere village of Bingöl's Sancak town, are similar to the fairy chimneys in Nevşehir's Cappadocia district. They are waiting to be discovered by local and foreign tourists. The chimneys are formed by the erosion of tuffs by floodwaters and wind. They are a wonderful natural beauty that is worth visiting.

A News / Travel Published 23.07.2023 09:42





