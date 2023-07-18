Boat tours organized on Lake Beyşehir

Water lilies, which begin to bloom in spring, reach their mature stage in mid-July. They open up with the sunlight but close and hide underwater during the hottest hours of the day. The interest in the area spreading among the reeds on the shores of Çiftlik neighborhood, which the locals refer to as the 'water lily garden,' continues to grow every year. Fishing and excursion boats that organize trips to the region are striving to meet the demands of nature lovers and photography enthusiasts. When interest in water lilies increased, they formed a cooperative. İbrahim Erdoğan, the manager of the Water Lily Tourism Cooperative, stated that the water lily community extends over a 7-kilometer-long area starting from the shores. Erdoğan, explaining that water lilies bloom in areas with a shallow depth of 1.5 meters, stated: 'We make a living through fishing. Last year, we started our first activities. After returning from fishing with fishing boats, we would bring our guests here for promotional purposes. We noticed that the interest had increased. This place has now become one of the attractive and natural locations of Beyşehir. We acquired excursion boats. We established the Water Lily Tourism Cooperative with the locals here. We started taking our guests on tours. This place also hosts wedding photoshoots, photography, and documentary productions. This garden provides beautiful visuals. The beauty increases in may, june, and july when the white flowers bloom. Visitors come from nearby and surrounding cities. We have also welcomed guests from Israel, Germany, and Russia. They were amazed by this place.' The visiting tourists also expressed that they were highly impressed by the scenery they had witnessed in the region.