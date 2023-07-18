 Contact Us

Boat tours organized on Lake Beyşehir

Interest in the boat tours organized for the water lilies, which attract visitors with their beauty on the shallow shores of Lake Beyşehir, has increased.

A News / Travel
Published 18.07.2023 15:28
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 7
Water lilies, which begin to bloom in spring, reach their mature stage in mid-July. They open up with the sunlight but close and hide underwater during the hottest hours of the day.
Historical Russian church in Erzurum restored through reference old pictures
A paleontologist spots 450,000-year-old mammoth fossil in England
Great architect: Mimar Sinan
Turkish-inspired resort opened in Jordan | Jordanian resort brings Türkiye to Middle East
"Blue Crabs" of Dalyan Channel creating alternative flavor