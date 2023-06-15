Beylerbeyi Palace, 158-year-old architectural gem on shores of Bosphorus, seen from a drone's perspective

The Beylerbeyi Palace, with its rich historical significance, served as a summer residence and state guesthouse during the Ottoman Empire. Its stunning location along the picturesque shores of the Bosphorus has made it a must-visit destination for both local and foreign tourists. Recently, an FPV drone offered a captivating aerial perspective, showing the palace's architectural beauty and its enchanting surroundings.