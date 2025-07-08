 Contact Us

Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls

Located in Argentina's northeastern Misiones province, Iguazu Falls stands out not only as a natural wonder but also as a unique intersection of history and nature.

Agencies and A News / Travel
Published 08.07.2025 14:44
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls

Situated within the Iguazu National Park near the town of Puerto Iguazu, the falls serve as a natural border between Argentina and Brazil.

  • 2
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls

Every year, Iguazu Falls welcomes thousands of domestic and international visitors, and in 1984, it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

  • 3
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls

In 2011, the falls were also chosen as one of the "New Seven Natural Wonders" in a global vote organized by the Switzerland-based New7Wonders Foundation.

  • 4
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls

The natural area along the Iguazu River consists of 275 individual waterfalls. Among them, the most striking is the massive "Devil's Throat" (Garganta del Diablo), which plunges from a height of about 80 meters.

  • 5
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls

Visitors touring the falls get a chance to witness nature's power and majesty at its most impressive from the scenic overlook at Devil's Throat.

  • 6
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls
  • 7
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls
  • 8
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls
  • 9
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls
  • 10
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls
  • 11
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls
  • 12
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls
  • 13
  • 13
Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls
Göbeklitepe: The "Zero Point of History" elevates regional tourism
The İshak Pasha Palace in Ağrı hosts traditional Turkish arts
Wildlife at Dulhazara Safari Park in Bangladesh
Artvin’s highlands welcome nature lovers with shades of green
Ghost Town: Gamsutl