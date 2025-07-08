Argentina’s natural wonder: Iguazu Falls

Situated within the Iguazu National Park near the town of Puerto Iguazu, the falls serve as a natural border between Argentina and Brazil. Every year, Iguazu Falls welcomes thousands of domestic and international visitors, and in 1984, it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In 2011, the falls were also chosen as one of the 'New Seven Natural Wonders' in a global vote organized by the Switzerland-based New7Wonders Foundation. The natural area along the Iguazu River consists of 275 individual waterfalls. Among them, the most striking is the massive 'Devil's Throat' (Garganta del Diablo), which plunges from a height of about 80 meters. Visitors touring the falls get a chance to witness nature's power and majesty at its most impressive from the scenic overlook at Devil's Throat.