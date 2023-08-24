Ancient castle and Ottoman relics unearthed in Turkish village

The castle, whose ruins are located in a village 10 kilometers away from the town center, was built during the Byzantine era. The region was ruled by the Karesi Principality in 1269 and then came under the dominance of the Ottomans in 1345. Can Güney, the Muhtar (local leader) of Eski Manyas Neighborhood, stated in his statement that they have a mosque, tomb, dervish lodge, and bathhouse dating back to the Ottoman period, as well as a chapel from ancient times in their neighborhood. Güney emphasized that the region where Eski Manyas Castle is situated was declared a first-degree archaeological site in 2019, saying, 'We want to protect and reveal our historical heritage, and to contribute our natural and cultural values to our district, our country, and humanity. If we also consider the vegetation, forests, and environmental beauty of our neighborhood, our people will experience historical remains and natural beauty together with their families.' Güney mentioned that the castle has been damaged by treasure seekers and added that on behalf of the neighborhood residents, they demand the area to be developed for tourism.