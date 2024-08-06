A new destination for Black Sea tourism: Fatsa Island

Fatsa Island in Ordu, Türkiye is a focal point in the Ordu Metropolitan Municipality's efforts to boost tourism. As part of the touristification efforts, an open space with a capacity of 150 people was built on a wooden platform. The platform sits on top of the rocky terrain, and was built without damaging the natural environment. The island has sitting areas, a café, tower binoculars, fish ponds, and a bird observation tower. There is also a breakwater to protect the island from waves. The island is expected to host thousands of domestic and foreign tourists throughout the season. Visitors can reach the island by boat at certain times each day when the weather is clear. For nature lovers seeking relief from the summer heat, Fatsa Island is a nice alternative. Senem Baş, who visited the island with her family, shared her positive experiences. She noted that the island, which they previously thought of only as a rocky terrain, has become a relaxing place to explore thanks to the efforts of the municipality. Gönül Şafak, who came to Ordu for vacation with her family, shared her appreciation for the region. She said, 'We love it here. The area is beautiful and the people are nice. We have heard of this island, we came to see it, and we liked it. It's a peaceful spot for relaxation.' Sudem Yücedağ, who was touring the Black Sea region with a friend, also enjoyed her visit. She said, 'We have had a great trip. Ordu and Fatsa are perfect holiday destinations. We had heard about Fatsa Island before, and we decided to pay a visit. The transportation is easy, with boats arriving on the hour, and we encountered no issues. The island is well-maintained and offers stunning natural scenery.'