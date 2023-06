81-year-old Turkish man's unique lifestyle and cave house catch attention of tourists and photographers

At 81 years old, Şükrü Kurt, a resident of Küçükkürne village in Malatya's Akçadağ district, turned the cave, which can be accessed through the steep cliffs, into his home. He has raised his 18 children, all of whom were born in this cave. Kurt's unique lifestyle has caught the attention of tourists and photographers who visit the region

Agencies and A News / Travel Published 19.06.2023 17:27





